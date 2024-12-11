Summarize Simplifying... In short Christina Applegate, known for her role in 'Dead to Me', was officially diagnosed with MS in 2021, after initially dismissing symptoms like falling and loss of balance.

The show's producers adapted her scenes for comfort as her mobility worsened.

Despite daily struggles with pain and aches, Applegate maintains a realistic outlook on her condition, and while she has retired from acting, she remains open to voiceover work.

'I remember falling': Christina Applegate recalls first symptoms of MS

By Tanvi Gupta 04:36 pm Dec 11, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Christina Applegate, the 53-year-old Hollywood actor, recently revealed that she first experienced symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) while shooting the pilot for Netflix's Dead to Me in 2019. The revelation came on her podcast Messy, co-hosted with fellow MS patient and actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Speaking with Liz Feldman, creator of Dead to Me and a close friend, Applegate recalled falling while running across a field for a scene.

Delayed diagnosis

Applegate's symptoms were initially dismissed

Applegate confessed to brushing off her symptoms at first and postponing medical assistance. Recalling the 2019 incident, she said, "I remember falling that day. Hi, first sign of MS!" Feldman also recalled Applegate losing her balance while filming but struggled to identify the reason. "I remember one time it was like really late at night, we'd been shooting probably 14 or 15 hours, it seemed completely reasonable that anybody would be collapsing."

Diagnosis confirmation

Applegate's official diagnosis came in 2021

Applegate was officially diagnosed with MS in 2021 while filming the third and final season of Dead to Me. She had been experiencing back problems, tingling, and other symptoms typical of MS, a disease affecting the brain and nerves. Feldman revealed that she was concerned about Applegate's health during this period, saying "I could just sense that A, she was scared and B, that something was wrong."

Production changes

Show's producers adapted scenes for Applegate's comfort

As Applegate's mobility worsened due to her condition, the producers of Dead to Me adjusted her scenes to ensure her comfort. "That would not happen anywhere else," said the actor, thanking the team. Since being diagnosed with MS, Applegate has retired from acting but is open to voiceover work in the future. To note, MS aside, Applegate has faced other health issues, such as breast cancer in 2008 and the removal of her ovarian and fallopian tubes in 2017.

Personal struggles

Applegate shared impact of MS on daily life and career

In a past interview, Applegate opened up about how MS has impacted her daily life and Hollywood career. She said she experiences sharp pains and aches every day, sometimes so bad that she can't even pick up her phone or open bottles. Despite the challenges, she keeps a realistic outlook on living with the disease, saying "I'm never going wake up and go, 'This is awesome.' I'm just going to tell you that - like, it's not going to happen."