Summarize Simplifying... In short Mark Withers, renowned for his role in 'Dynasty' and appearances in shows like 'True Blood' and 'Stranger Things', has passed away at 77 from pancreatic cancer.

Born in Binghamton, New York, Withers was a gifted athlete before his acting career took off, leaving a legacy of unforgettable roles.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, who request donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mark Withers died on November 22

'Dynasty' actor Mark Withers (77) dies of pancreatic cancer

By Isha Sharma 09:29 am Dec 07, 202409:29 am

What's the story Mark Withers, the Hollywood actor famous as Ted Dinard in the original Dynasty series, has passed away at 77. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Jessie Withers, who revealed that he had been fighting pancreatic cancer and died on November 22. Paying tribute to her father, she said he faced his illness with "the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft."

Career highlights

Withers's legacy in television and film

Withers is best remembered for his six-episode stint on the first season of Dynasty in 1981. His character was the lover of Steve Carrington (played by Al Corley) and his untimely death in the show nearly tore the Carrington family apart. Beyond Dynasty, Withers made guest appearances on numerous shows including Wonder Woman, Magnum P.I., The Dukes of Hazzard, Hart to Hart, Remington Steele, Dallas, L.A. Law, and Days of Our Lives.

Later career

Withers's recent roles and film contributions

In more recent years, Withers continued to grace the small screen with roles in popular shows such as True Blood, Criminal Minds, Sense8, Castle, Drop Dead Diva, Reckless and Stranger Things. His filmography also includes contributions to films like Basic Training, The Ultimate Life, Turn Around Jake and Bolden. His enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be deeply remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans.

Personal journey

A look at his early life and education

Withers was born on June 25, 1947, in Binghamton, New York. He studied acting and directing at California State University, Los Angeles before completing his Master of Fine Arts from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Before becoming an actor, he was a talented athlete who received an NCAA football scholarship to Penn State University. His acting career began after an agent discovered him during a national campaign for McDonald's.

Family and legacy

His family and call for donations

Withers is survived by his wife, Haiyan Liu Withers, and his daughter, Jessie. The family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. His daughter remembered him as a man who left a "legacy of warmth, humor, dedication," along with an "ability to make every role unforgettable." May he rest in peace.