Summarize Simplifying... In short Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to direct Anne Hathaway in an upcoming AI thriller, a screenplay he co-wrote with Kieran Fitzgerald.

Known for his creative partnerships, Gordon-Levitt has previously worked with Hathaway in "The Dark Knight Rises".

The actor-director, whose wife is on the board of OpenAI Nonprofit, has expressed concerns about AI's impact on the film industry. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct upcoming AI thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct Anne Hathaway in upcoming AI thriller

By Isha Sharma 09:46 am Dec 07, 202409:46 am

What's the story Joseph Gordon-Levitt is heading back to the director's chair with an upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film will star Academy Award-winning actor Anne Hathaway and is being produced under Rian Johnson's production company. The concept was jointly conceived by Gordon-Levitt and Natasha Lyonne, reported Deadline.

Collaboration details

Gordon-Levitt co-wrote the screenplay with Kieran Fitzgerald

The screenplay was co-written by Gordon-Levitt and Kieran Fitzgerald, who worked on the 2016 film Snowden. Gordon-Levitt played Edward Snowden in that Oliver Stone-directed film. Fitzgerald also created the Peter Sarsgaard-starring miniseries Wormwood. Both he and Gordon-Levitt share their 'story by' credit with Lyonne, although more details about this collaboration remain undisclosed.

Creative connections

Gordon-Levitt's creative partnerships

Gordon-Levitt, also the founder of collaborative production company HitRecord, has a history of working with creatives. He has been in a creative partnership with Johnson since 2005 when he starred in Johnson's directorial debut Brick. T-Street co-founder Ram Bergman produced Gordon-Levitt's 2013 feature directorial debut Don Jon. Gordon-Levitt and Hathaway also previously co-starred in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

Personal stance

The actor-director's views on AI

Gordon-Levitt's wife is reportedly on the board of the OpenAI Nonprofit, and he voiced his concerns over AI in a 2023 op-ed for The Washington Post. He wrote, "When I do a movie, and I sign my contract with a movie studio...if I had known that by signing this contract... I would then be allowing the studio to use that intellectual property as training data for an AI that would put me out of a job forever."