Tom Cruise, Doug Liman to reunite for supernatural thriller 'Deeper'
Hollywood star Tom Cruise will lead the cast of Deeper, a supernatural thriller directed by Doug Liman. The news was confirmed by Liman in an interview with Showbiz411. Describing it as a "scary" movie, he said, "I have never done one, and neither has Tom." The film, which has reportedly been in development for almost a decade under Warner Bros., will mark a new genre for both Cruise and Liman.
'Deeper' has seen multiple changes in cast and crew
Deeper, written by Max Landis, was first announced in 2016. Over the years, the project has seen a number of actors and directors come and go, including Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, Gal Gadot, Kornel Mundruczo, and Baltasar Kormakur. MGM had initially acquired Landis's script for a seven-figure sum but dropped it later after allegations of emotional and sexual abuse against him.
Cruise and Liman's ongoing collaboration
In Deeper, Cruise will play a disgraced astronaut on a deep-sea dive to explore a newly discovered trench. However, he soon meets a sinister and dangerous force, per World of Reel. Deeper will mark the third film where Cruise and Liman join forces, after Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. They are also working on a space-set NASA movie. Moreover, Cruise is also busy with Inarritu, Broadsword, Top Gun 3, and Days Of Thunder 2.