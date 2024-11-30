Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Cruise and Doug Liman are teaming up for the third time for the supernatural thriller 'Deeper', penned by Max Landis.

Cruise will portray a fallen astronaut who encounters a menacing force during a deep-sea exploration of a new trench.

The duo, known for 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'American Made', are also collaborating on a NASA-themed movie.

'Deeper' is in the works

Tom Cruise, Doug Liman to reunite for supernatural thriller 'Deeper'

By Isha Sharma 10:39 am Nov 30, 202410:39 am

What's the story Hollywood star Tom Cruise will lead the cast of Deeper, a supernatural thriller directed by Doug Liman. The news was confirmed by Liman in an interview with Showbiz411. Describing it as a "scary" movie, he said, "I have never done one, and neither has Tom." The film, which has reportedly been in development for almost a decade under Warner Bros., will mark a new genre for both Cruise and Liman.

Production history

'Deeper' has seen multiple changes in cast and crew

Deeper, written by Max Landis, was first announced in 2016. Over the years, the project has seen a number of actors and directors come and go, including Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, Gal Gadot, Kornel Mundruczo, and Baltasar Kormakur. MGM had initially acquired Landis's script for a seven-figure sum but dropped it later after allegations of emotional and sexual abuse against him.

Professional partnership

Cruise and Liman's ongoing collaboration

In Deeper, Cruise will play a disgraced astronaut on a deep-sea dive to explore a newly discovered trench. However, he soon meets a sinister and dangerous force, per World of Reel. Deeper will mark the third film where Cruise and Liman join forces, after Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. They are also working on a space-set NASA movie. Moreover, Cruise is also busy with Inarritu, Broadsword, Top Gun 3, and Days Of Thunder 2.