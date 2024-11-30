Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is nearing the ₹255 crore mark after 29 days in theaters. The film saw a high occupancy rate, especially in Pune, and despite a drop in weekly earnings, it still managed to pull in significant revenue.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹255cr mark after 29 days

By Isha Sharma 10:18 am Nov 30, 2024

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected ₹253.40cr domestically after 29 days of release. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, raked in an estimated ₹2.40 crore on its 29th day (Friday). It was released on November 1.

Occupancy details

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' occupancy rate and regional performance

On Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.94%. The film's occupancy fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows at 11.28%, afternoon shows at 25.81%, evening shows at 33.44% and night shows peaking at 57.21%, per Sacnilk. Among major regions, Pune reported the highest occupancy rate of 49.50% while Hyderabad had the lowest at just over 10%.

Weekly earnings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' weekly collection breakdown

In its opening week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned a whopping ₹158.25 crore, followed by a sharp decline to ₹58 crore in the second week. The third week witnessed another decline to ₹23.35 crore, and the fourth week concluded with an earning of ₹11.4 crore. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma and will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.