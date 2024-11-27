Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are planning an intimate wedding ceremony, focusing on family and close friends, at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios.

Amidst rumors, insiders deny that the couple sold the streaming rights of their wedding to Netflix for ₹50 crore, urging the public to respect their privacy.

Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding filming rights not sold

Did Naga-Sobhita sell wedding streaming rights to Netflix

What's the story Contrary to circulating rumors, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have not sold the filming rights of their upcoming wedding to any OTT platform. A source close to the couple told ETimes, "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film is purely speculative." The couple has always kept their relationship low-profile and plans to have a private wedding ceremony on December 4.

Privacy plea

Appeal for respect and privacy amid wedding preparations

The insider also urged the media and public to respect the couple's wishes for privacy. "We request everyone to honor their choice of keeping this special moment private and refrain from propagating unfounded rumors." Earlier, a report by Asianet suggested that Netflix has apparently bagged the digital streaming rights for the wedding for an astonishing ₹50 crore—double the amount the streaming giant paid for Nayanthara's documentary, Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Wedding plans

Couple's vision for an intimate wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, the source further revealed that Chaitanya and Dhulipala see their wedding as a very intimate affair, centered around family and close friends. "They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred." The couple will be tying the knot in Hyderabad's iconic Annapurna Studios, a sentimental venue that was founded by Naga's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. To note, the couple got engaged on August 8 at Naga's Hyderabad home.