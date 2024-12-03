Summarize Simplifying... In short K-drama actor Park Min-jae, known for his roles in popular shows like Tomorrow and Netflix's Little Women, tragically passed away from cardiac arrest on November 29.

The industry mourned the loss of this rising star, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues alike.

K-drama actor Park Min-jae (32) dies of cardiac arrest

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story South Korean actor Park Min-jae, who starred in popular K-dramas like Numbers, has passed away. He was 32. His agency, Big Title, announced the shocking news of his sudden demise, which was reported by several Korean media outlets on Tuesday. "Park Min-jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven," a Big Title representative said on social media.

Park's death occurred in China due to cardiac arrest

Reportedly, Park died of cardiac arrest on November 29 while in China. His younger brother confirmed the news on social media, writing, "My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother." A wake dedicated to Park's memory is scheduled at the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall, with the funeral on Wednesday (December 4) at 9:30am (local time).

Industry mourned the loss of rising K-drama star

Hwang Ju-hye, the CEO of Big Title, mourned online: "The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey." "It was so sudden and so shocking. The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow...Min-jae, there's still so much we wanted to say and do together." "I was grateful to have been your representative."

Park's contributions to the K-drama industry remembered

Throughout his career, Park has made significant contributions to the K-drama industry, establishing himself as a versatile and impactful figure. He was known for his roles in hit shows like Tomorrow, Netflix's Little Women, Call It Love, The Korea-Khitan War, Mr. LEE, and Bo-ra! Deborah. His Instagram profile was private, but it reportedly had over 2,000 followers at the time of his passing.