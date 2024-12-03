Summarize Simplifying... In short Malcolm Barrett, known for his roles in 'The Boys', 'Preacher', 'Timeless', and 'Average Joe', is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau for alleged sexual assault.

The claim was made by a woman who had been friends with Barrett for several months before the incident, which reportedly occurred at his residence.

No arrests or major developments have been made yet in the ongoing investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Malcolm Barrett faces serious allegations

'The Boys's Malcolm Barrett accused of sexual assault; probe underway

By Tanvi Gupta 10:48 am Dec 03, 202410:48 am

What's the story Malcolm Barrett, the 44-year-old actor known for his role as Seth Reed in Prime Video's series The Boys, is being investigated for alleged sexual assault. The accusation was made by a woman who claims to have been assaulted by Barrett after a night out drinking. She alleges that she woke up to find Barrett touching her without her consent and that he subsequently had non-consensual sex with her.

Investigation details

Alleged assault followed months-long friendship with Barrett

The woman reported the alleged incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department last weekend, following which an investigation is underway. She told law enforcement that she and Barrett had been friends for several months before the alleged assault took place. The evening in question started with drinks in Los Angeles and continued at Barrett's residence where the alleged assault took place.

Case proceedings

LASD Special Victims Bureau handling Barrett's case

The case has since been handed over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau, according to the report. She has also undergone a sexual assault kit as part of the investigation process. The investigation into the allegations against Barrett remains in its infancy, with no arrests or major developments reported thus far. Barrett—also known for his work in Preacher, Timeless, and Average Joe—has yet to publicly address the allegations.