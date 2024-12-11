Summarize Simplifying... In short Producer Rossner is planning a World War II love story film, hoping to cast Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, despite their ongoing divorce.

He's ready to pay above their usual rates, potentially $37.5 million for Pitt and $22 million for Jolie.

He's ready to pay above their usual rates, potentially $37.5 million for Pitt and $22 million for Jolie.

Rossner believes their on-screen reunion would guarantee box office success, surpassing any other star combination.

A producer is eager to bring ex-couple Brad-Angelina together

Can $60M bring Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie together on screen

By Tanvi Gupta 04:14 pm Dec 11, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly been offered a "blank check" to co-star in a movie together, despite their high-profile divorce. The proposal comes from producer Danny Rossner, known for films like 2001: A Space Travesty and The Ultimate Weapon. Rossner has reportedly secured approximately $60 million from his backers to persuade the estranged couple to set aside their differences for this project.

Film details

Rossner's passion project: A WWII love story

Rossner has been nurturing this film, a love story set during World War II at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, as his passion project for over two decades. The narrative is based on the real-life hotel owner Emmanuel Martinez and his mistress Emma Digard. Rossner envisions Pitt (60) portraying Emmanuel while Jolie (49) would play Emma. The script includes intimate scenes between the characters but Rossner has stated he's willing to adjust the screenplay if necessary.

Payment plan

Rossner's proposed fees for Pitt and Jolie

Rossner has also revealed his proposed payment plan for the actors. He estimates Pitt now earns between $20 million to $25 million per movie, while Jolie's rate is about $15 million. "In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we're prepared to offer," he told The Post. This could mean a fee of up to $37.5 million for Pitt and $22 million for Jolie if they agree to do the project.

Producer's hope

Rossner's optimism despite Pitt-Jolie's ongoing divorce

Rossner is hopeful about his proposal in spite of the challenges of Pitt and Jolie's ongoing divorce. He admits that convincing the couple—who have been locked in a bitter custody battle and financial disputes since 2016—to share screen space will be tough but not impossible. "If we can have a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, [Pitt and Jolie] can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie," he said.

Box office potential

Rossner's confidence in 'Brangelina's box office appeal

Rossner is confident that a Pitt and Jolie reunion on screen would be a box office guarantee. He thinks their star power as "Brangelina" is unparalleled and could easily make more money than any other combination. "Guaranteed success if they come on," he said, adding, "There's not even a second place. It's a slam dunk with them." Notably, the ex-couple has shared the screen in movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) and By the Sea (2015).