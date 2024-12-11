Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to expand his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, by adding two more floors.

The proposed ₹25 crore project will add 616.02 sq. meters to the existing property.

Mannat, a heritage property and popular tourist spot, was bought by Khan in 2001 and has since been transformed into an 8-story mansion, attracting thousands of fans during special occasions.

SRK to add two floors to Mannat—making it 8-story mansion

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm Dec 11, 202406:19 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be planning a major expansion of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. The proposed project involves adding two new floors to the existing structure, which currently consists of two basements, a ground floor, and six more levels. Gauri Khan, the actor's wife and an acclaimed interior designer has applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the same.

Expansion details

Per reports, the proposed expansion of Mannat is estimated to cost around a whopping ₹25 crore, and will add an additional 616.02 sq. meters to the property's existing area. A committee led by Pravin Darade, the Principal Secretary (Environment), reviewed Gauri's application on Wednesday. The application for this ambitious project was officially submitted on November 9, reported Hindustan Times.

Property background

Mannat: A heritage property with a rich history

Mannat, formerly Villa Vienna, is a heritage property built in 1914 by Nariman K Dubash. The actor grew fond of the building while shooting for a scene for the movie Yes Boss at Bandstand and bought it in 2001. Since it is a Grade Three heritage property, Khan was initially prohibited from making major changes to it. However, he later built a six-story structure, Mannat Annexe, behind it.

Ownership journey

At an event for Gauri's coffee table book, Khan opened up about how he acquired Mannat. He disclosed that they didn't have much money back then and the property was out of their reach. "We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn't have money to furnish it," he said.

Tourist attraction

Mannat is a popular tourist destination in Mumbai

Today, Mannat is not only a home but also a tourist attraction in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flock outside the property on Khan's birthday and during Eid festivities. The actor frequently waves at his fans from an enclosure inside the property. However, it is still unknown what Khan plans to do with the two extra floors if he gets MCZMA's nod to go ahead with the construction.