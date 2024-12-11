SRK to add two floors to Mannat—making it 8-story mansion
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be planning a major expansion of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. The proposed project involves adding two new floors to the existing structure, which currently consists of two basements, a ground floor, and six more levels. Gauri Khan, the actor's wife and an acclaimed interior designer has applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the same.
The proposed expansion will add a significant area to Mannat
Per reports, the proposed expansion of Mannat is estimated to cost around a whopping ₹25 crore, and will add an additional 616.02 sq. meters to the property's existing area. A committee led by Pravin Darade, the Principal Secretary (Environment), reviewed Gauri's application on Wednesday. The application for this ambitious project was officially submitted on November 9, reported Hindustan Times.
Mannat: A heritage property with a rich history
Mannat, formerly Villa Vienna, is a heritage property built in 1914 by Nariman K Dubash. The actor grew fond of the building while shooting for a scene for the movie Yes Boss at Bandstand and bought it in 2001. Since it is a Grade Three heritage property, Khan was initially prohibited from making major changes to it. However, he later built a six-story structure, Mannat Annexe, behind it.
Khan's journey to owning Mannat was not without challenges
At an event for Gauri's coffee table book, Khan opened up about how he acquired Mannat. He disclosed that they didn't have much money back then and the property was out of their reach. "We managed to buy it, which was one thing, and then we had to rebuild it because it was quite dilapidated. And then we didn't have money to furnish it," he said.
Mannat is a popular tourist destination in Mumbai
Today, Mannat is not only a home but also a tourist attraction in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flock outside the property on Khan's birthday and during Eid festivities. The actor frequently waves at his fans from an enclosure inside the property. However, it is still unknown what Khan plans to do with the two extra floors if he gets MCZMA's nod to go ahead with the construction.