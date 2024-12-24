John Lithgow to voice Arthur Mitchell in 'Dexter' prequel

John Lithgow returns for 'Dexter' prequel focused on Trinity Killer

By Tanvi Gupta 12:20 pm Dec 24, 202412:20 pm

What's the story It's official! The Dexter franchise is reportedly expanding with a second prequel series centered on the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell, played by John Lithgow. The character is notorious for his pattern of three murders based on traumatic experiences from his childhood. The scripts for this prequel have been written by original Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and series writer Scott Reynolds, Deadline reports. Here's everything to know.

Star participation

Lithgow's involvement in the prequel series

Lithgow, who won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award for his role as Mitchell, has agreed to voice the younger version of his character in the prequel series. This is similar to Michael C Hall's narration in another Dexter prequel, Original Sin. The show premiered on December 13 with Patrick Gibson playing young Dexter. Phillips confirmed Lithgow's involvement saying, "John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self."

Character exploration

Prequel to delve into Trinity Killer's backstory

The Trinity Killer prequel will explore the origins of Mitchell, one of Dexter's most formidable adversaries. The series hopes to give a detailed account of Mitchell's tragic past, including the accidental death of his sister Vera, his mother's suicide, and an abusive upbringing. This exploration is expected to offer a chilling yet nuanced portrayal of what drives such deeply damaged individuals like Mitchell.

Franchise expansion

'Dexter' franchise's success and future plans

The Dexter franchise lives on with Original Sin and another Hall-starring show, Resurrection. The series premiere of Original Sin attracted 2.1 million global viewers across Paramount+ and Showtime in the first three days of release, making it Showtime's most-streamed premiere ever. New episodes of Original Sin air on Friday nights on Paramount+ with Showtime, with the season finale scheduled for Valentine's Day (February 14, 2025).