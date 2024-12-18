Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Cruise has been awarded the US Navy's highest civilian honor, becoming the 36th Honorary Naval Aviator, for his portrayal of naval aviators in the Top Gun films.

Cruise joins the ranks of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who were previously honored for their contributions to the Navy through their cinematic work.

Tom Cruise was presented the award in England

Tom Cruise receives US Navy's highest civilian honor

What's the story Hollywood actor and producer Tom Cruise has been awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award, the highest civilian honor given by the US Navy. The 62-year-old star was lauded as a "staunch advocate for the US Navy" in an official press release on Tuesday (December 17). Cruise was presented the award by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro at a ceremony in England's Longcross Film Studios.

Award rationale

Cruise's 'Top Gun' films influenced Navy's decision

Cruise's depiction of naval aviators in the 1986 film Top Gun and its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, also played a role in his recognition. According to the press release, the films "brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated younger viewers' interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy provides." This made Cruise the US Navy's 36th Honorary Naval Aviator. Del Toro lauded Cruise for inspiring generations to serve in the Navy and Marine Corps through his movies.

Acceptance speech

Cruise expressed gratitude for the 'extraordinary acknowledgment'

During his acceptance speech, Cruise said, "To lead is to serve. And I know that to my core." He thanked the servicemen and women around him for this "extraordinary acknowledgment" and said he was happy to be a source of inspiration for many sailors. He also thanked the cast and crew he works with on sets, saying they are what really bring the work to life.

Impact analysis

'Top Gun' films boosted Navy recruitment and public awareness

Reportedly, the original Top Gun film sparked a wave of interest in becoming a Navy pilot in the US, leading to increased recruitment in the late 1980s. The Navy even established recruitment tables in theaters after the film's success. Apart from his work on the Top Gun series, Cruise was also praised for his roles in Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, and Mission: Impossible movies.

Previous honorees

Cruise joins Spielberg and Hanks in receiving Navy honor

Cruise isn't the first Hollywood figure to be honored with the Navy's DPS award. Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks were earlier honored for their work on the 1998 World War II movie Saving Private Ryan. Meanwhile, Cruise is said to be working on a third installment of Top Gun, which producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed earlier this year. His last film in this series, Top Gun: Maverick was a commercial success, grossing $1.496 billion worldwide—Cruise's highest-grossing film to date.