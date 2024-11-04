Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Magic of Shiri," a new show featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi, is set to premiere on JioCinema on November 14, 2024.

Tripathi's character, Shiri Shah, embodies the indomitable human spirit, making sacrifices for marriage while pursuing her dreams.

The show, directed by Birsa Dasgupta, aims to inspire viewers with its heartfelt narrative and celebration of authenticity.

'The Magic of Shiri' will premiere on JioCinema

Divyanka Tripathi-Jaaved Jaaferi's 'The Magic of Shiri' gets release date

By Tanvi Gupta 05:35 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated web series The Magic of Shiri, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi, finally has a new release date after a year-long wait. The series was originally slated to premiere on July 13, 2023, but the release was delayed after the Jain community raised objections. Now, over a year later, it has been confirmed that the series's digital premiere will be on JioCinema.

'The Magic of Shiri' to premiere on November 14

JioCinema recently unveiled a new motion poster for The Magic of Shiri, announcing its release date as November 14, 2024. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show also features Neelu Kohli, Parmeet Sethi, and Darshan Zareewala in significant roles. In The Magic of Shiri, Tripathi plays the titular character Shiri Shah. The story follows Shah's sacrifices for marriage and her ultimate decision to follow her dreams.

Tripathi's character and her thoughts on 'The Magic of Shiri'

Previously, Tripathi had said that playing the role of Shiri reminded her of everyone's "indomitable" spirit and courage to pursue their dreams. She had said, "Through The Magic of Shiri, we aim to inspire and uplift viewers...It's a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit." In a separate interview, she reflected on the character's strength, determination to pursue passions, and the transformative power of authenticity.