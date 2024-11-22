Summarize Simplifying... In short An engineering student named Vaageesan is demanding ₹1.1cr from the makers of the film 'Amaran' after his personal phone number was used in a scene, leading to a flood of unwanted calls.

Despite his attempts to resolve the issue on social media and through legal action, the film continues to be a box office success, grossing over ₹225cr in India.

The controversy hasn't deterred audiences, with the film nearing the ₹300cr global collection mark. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' lands in legal trouble

Engineering student demands ₹1.1cr from 'Amaran' makers: Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 01:05 pm Nov 22, 202401:05 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, an engineering student from Chennai, VV Vaageesan, has sued the makers of the Tamil film Amaran. Why, you ask? Because his phone number was accidentally flashed in a scene of the movie, resulting in a flood of calls from fans of actor Sai Pallavi. According to The Hindu report, Vaageesan is demanding ₹1.1cr in damages for "untold hardships and mental agony."

Scene details

Vaageesan's phone number was used in a romantic scene

The controversy stemmed from a romantic scene in Amaran where Pallavi's character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, throws a crumpled piece of paper with her phone number at the hero, played by Sivakarthikeyan. This number, Vaageesan claims, is his personal contact number linked to everything from his Aadhaar Card to bank statements. The film was released on October 31 and since then he has been receiving calls non-stop.

Disruption

Vaageesan's life was disrupted by incessant calls

Vaageesan's ordeal started when he was celebrating Diwali with his family, as calls from Pallavi's fans started pouring in. Initially oblivious to the reason, he soon realized his number had been displayed in the movie, thanks to the sheer volume of calls. He told The Hindu that since then, he has been unable to "sleep, study, or carry out basic activities without interruptions."

Unanswered pleas

Vaageesan's previous attempts to resolve the issue were ignored

Vaageesan had first attempted to address the issue by posting on social media tagging director Rajkumar Periyasamy and lead actor Sivakarthikeyan. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears. This prompted him to send a legal notice seeking ₹1.1cr in damages and immediate removal of his number from the film. Incidentally, this isn't an isolated case as similar instances have happened in the past with films like Shivamani (2003) and Hello (2018).

Box office success

'Amaran' continues to thrive despite controversy

Despite the raging controversy, Amaran has been hailed as one of this year's biggest performances and has been well-received by audiences. The film, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, is based on the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It has reportedly grossed over ₹225cr in India alone and is close to the ₹300cr global collection mark.