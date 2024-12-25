Summarize Simplifying... In short Blake Lively, supported by co-star Jenny Slate and others, has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

The lawsuit also implicates several others, including producer Jamey Heath and Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios.

The lawsuit also implicates several others, including producer Jamey Heath and Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Despite Baldoni's lawyer dismissing the allegations as false, Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency and Lively continues to receive widespread industry support.

Jenny Slate stands by Blake Lively

Jenny Slate supports co-star Blake Lively in sexual harassment lawsuit

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:35 am Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Jenny Slate, Blake Lively's co-star in It Ends With Us, has come out in support of the latter after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against their director and co-star Justin Baldoni. In a statement given to TODAY.com on Monday (December 23), Slate called the allegations "terribly dark" and "disturbing." She praised Lively's bravery and promised to stand by her side.

Statement

'Blake is a leader, loyal friend and trusted source...'

Slate wrote, "As Blake Lively's cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation." "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her," she added.

Lawsuit details

Lively's lawsuit details 'invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional' behavior

Lively has sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign. The lawsuit also names producer Jamey Heath, Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz, as well as Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel as defendants. The complaint alleges that Lively "has suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety" due to Baldoni's alleged actions.

Legal response

Baldoni's lawyer dismissed allegations as 'false, outrageous'

Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman has dismissed Lively's allegations as "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt" his client. Nevertheless, Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency in the wake of the lawsuit. Brandon Sklenar and Colleen Hoover, who also worked on It Ends With Us, have publicly supported Lively in her legal battle against Baldoni.

Industry support

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants's co-stars also backed Lively

Along with Slate, Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars—America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—have also spoken out in support of her. They posted a joint message on Instagram a day after Lively filed her formal complaint. The lawsuit details several allegations about Baldoni's behavior on set, including inappropriate comments about weight and conversations of a sexual nature.