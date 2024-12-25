Summarize Simplifying... In short Famed music producer Richard Perry, known for his work with icons like Barbara Streisand and Ringo Starr, has passed away at 82.

Perry, who also had his own label, Planet Records, was a respected figure in the industry, earning a Grammy Trustees Award in 2015.

Despite battling Parkinson's in his later years, Perry's influence on music and his collaborations with various artists will remain his enduring legacy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Richard Perry suffered cardiac arrest

Renowned music producer, Richard Perry, dies at 82

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:26 am Dec 25, 202410:26 am

What's the story Renowned music producer Richard Perry, who worked on Carly Simon's You're So Vain among other hits, has died at the age of 82. The news was confirmed by Perry's friend Daphna Kastner. He died in Los Angeles on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest. Apart from his illustrious career as a record producer, Perry was also a former drummer, oboist, and doo-wop singer who showcased his prowess in multiple genres.

Career highlights

Perry's illustrious career and personal life

Perry shot to fame in the 1970s, producing for artists such as Barbara Streisand, Diana Ross, Art Garfunkel, Simon, and Ringo Starr. In the late 1970s, he started his own label, Planet Records, signing acts like The Cretones, Pointer Sisters, and Billy Thermal. He sold the label to RCA Records in 1983. Perry's personal assistant Ben McCarthy said the producer had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and was unable to speak toward the end of his life.

Legacy and relationships

Perry's contributions to music and personal relationships

Perry was also credited as a producer of Rod Stewart's It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook. He collaborated with acts like Donna Summer, Julio Iglesias, Neil Diamond, and Randy Travis. He received the Grammy Trustees Award in 2015 for his contributions to the field of recording music. His personal life included relationships with Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Taylor, and a brief marriage to actor Rebecca Broussard.

Artist influence

Perry's impact on artists and near-Beatles reunion

Perry was a "musician's producer," treating artists as equals instead of instruments of his own tastes. Singers like Barbra Streisand, Stewart, Fats Domino, and Leo Sayer approached him at various stages of their careers to leave with magic. In the '70s, Perry helped facilitate a near-Beatles reunion by producing a track on Starr's first solo album, Sentimental Journey.