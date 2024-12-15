Summarize Simplifying... In short Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', has hinted at a possible reboot of the series, suggesting it could be a prequel or sequel.

Sarah Michelle Gellar headlined 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar open to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar has hinted she may be interested in a reboot of the iconic series. This is in contrast to her earlier position, where she had always said a reboot or revival wasn't needed. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gellar said, "I always used to say no, because...it's so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe."

Reboot possibilities

The reboot could be a prequel or sequel

Gellar, who played the titular vampire slayer for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, hinted a reboot could take different shapes. "It could be anything. It's a universe... It could be a prequel, it could be a sequel," she said. "And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Expanded universe

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' universe already expanded

The Buffyverse has already been expanded with a successful spin-off series, Angel, which aired for five seasons since 1999. Apart from this, there are several comics, books, and audio dramas set in the same universe. All these existing materials would provide a rich backdrop for potential new narratives in a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Past stance

Gellar's previous opposition to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

In January 2023, Gellar voiced her opposition to revisiting the world of Buffy. She had told SFX Magazine, "I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn't need to be done... We wrapped that up." However, she also acknowledged the show's potential for continuation due to its theme of "female empowerment."

Producer's hint

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton has hinted at a possible revival

Dolly Parton, who was a producer on the original series, has also teased a possible revival. Speaking to Business Insider earlier this year, she said, "They're still working on that. They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." This only adds to the speculation of a possible Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.