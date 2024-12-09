Summarize Simplifying... In short Taylor Swift's private jet flew 98 times in 2024, contributing to a significant carbon footprint.

Despite this, she's not the top celebrity jet user, with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'LoveAir' covering over 415,000 miles.

Swift's jet travels, including her record-breaking 'Eras' tour, have helped her achieve billionaire status, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Taylor Swift's jet took off 98 times in 2024

Taylor's private jet flew a whopping 98 times this year!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:13 pm Dec 09, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Pop superstar Taylor Swift has had a whirlwind year, with her private jet reportedly taking off 98 times so far in 2024. According to Simply Flying, the singer clocked up 225 flight hours. Given the average cruising speed of her aircraft, around 850km/hr, it is estimated that she could have covered over a staggering 100K miles this year alone.

Controversy

Criticism over Swift's extensive jet travel

Swift's air travel has reportedly consumed over 80,000 gallons of jet fuel, emitting 768 metric tons of carbon. In June, protesters vandalized a jet with paint, mistakenly believing it belonged to her. Moreover, earlier this year, a student named Jack Sweeney was slapped with a cease and desist letter for tracking Swift's private jet. Additionally, a recent study highlighted that excessive travel by the wealthy for leisure and events led to a 46% rise in emissions between 2019 and 2023.

Career milestone

Swift's 'Eras' tour and newfound billionaire status

Over the year, she used her jet for numerous purposes, including traveling to tour stops, visiting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and commuting between her homes in Los Angeles and Nashville. Meanwhile, Swift's record-breaking The Eras tour—which started in March 2023—has seen her perform at 152 concerts across five continents. The tour concluded on Sunday (local time). This global endeavor has catapulted Swift (34) into the ranks of billionaires, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $1.1 billion.

Other celebrities

Meanwhile, the top celebrity jet user isn't Swift

Despite the attention Swift has drawn for her jet-setting lifestyle, she isn't the top celebrity jet user of 2024. Per CelebrityPrivateJetTracker's year-end rankings, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has left other showbiz personalities behind. His Gulfstream G550, aptly named 'LoveAir,' covered an astonishing 4,15,139 miles this year, securing him fourth place on the list. Diddy's travel habits outpaced those of Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Lady Gaga—with the jet consuming 3,83,360 gallons of fuel and emitting a staggering 5,154 metric tons of CO2.