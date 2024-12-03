Summarize Simplifying... In short Nargis Fakhri's sister, Aliya, is accused of setting a garage on fire in Queens, New York, leading to two deaths.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:04 pm Dec 03, 202404:04 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri reportedly learned about her sister Aliya Fakhri's alleged involvement in a murder case through the news, India Today reported. The 45-year-old actor has not been in touch with her 43-year-old sister for over two decades and has decided to stay silent on the matter. Aliya is facing charges for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs (35), and his friend Anastasia Star Ettienne (33) in a fire incident.

Charges

Aliya accused of setting fire that killed 2

Aliya is accused of setting a two-story garage on fire in Queens, New York, killing Jacobs and Ettienne, according to the press release, on November 2. The victims reportedly died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. She has been denied bail and is currently held at Rikers Island, New York City's largest jail. Despite pleading not guilty, she could face a life sentence if convicted.

Background

Aliya's background and family history

Aliya, Nargis's younger sibling, was brought up in Queens, New York. She is the daughter of Mohammed Fakhri, a Pakistani, and Marie Fakhri, a Czech. Her parents divorced when she was young and her father died soon after. Recent reports suggest Nargis hasn't been in touch with Aliya for over 20 years now. Media reports further mentioned that Nargis has "nothing to clarify" regarding her sister's arrest.

Defense

Mother defended Aliya, citing opioid addiction as possible factor

The mother of Nargis and Aliya has come out in defense of her daughter. She said, "I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody." The mother also disclosed that Aliya had been battling opioid addiction after a dental mishap, which she thinks might have contributed to her erratic behavior.

Relationship

Details about Jacobs and Aliya's relationship surfaced

The Post further reported that Jacobs's mother revealed her son and Aliya had broken up a year prior to the incident. However, Aliya allegedly continued to stalk him. The report further clarified that Jacobs and Ettienne were not dating but were merely friends. A witness at the crime scene described Aliya and Jacobs's relationship as "abusive," hinting it may have contributed to the tragic incident.