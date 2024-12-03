Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamil film producers are seeking a three-day ban on movie reviews after a film's release, asking for guidelines for online critics.

This follows a similar move in Kerala in 2023, where a seven-day ban on YouTube reviews was imposed after a director claimed negative reviews were hurting his film's business.

The Tamil Nadu Producers Council has condemned personal attacks and hate incitement in film reviews, urging the industry to stop promoting such behavior.

Tamil Producers Association seeks ban on movie reviews

Tamil film producers seek 3-day ban on movie reviews post-release

By Tanvi Gupta 04:02 pm Dec 03, 202404:02 pm

What's the story The Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has moved the Madras High Court with a writ petition, calling for a three-day ban on movie reviews after their theatrical release. The decision comes after several high-budget films, including Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, and Suriya's Kanguva, suffered massive box office losses due to negative reviews published immediately after their release.

Guidelines sought

TFAPA also sought guidelines for online film critics

Along with the proposed ban, the association has also asked the central and state governments to frame guidelines for online film critics reviewing newly released films on social media platforms. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Producers Council had condemned "personal attacks and incitement of hatred in the name of film reviews" in a four-page statement. They also urged all film industry associations to come together to stop this practice by not promoting such behavior anymore.

Precedent set

Kerala was the first state to ban YouTube reviews

In 2023, Kerala became the first Indian state to impose a seven-day ban on YouTube reviews after a film's release. The decision came after Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam's director Mubeen Rauf filed a case claiming that videos of negative public opinion on YouTube were affecting his film's business. This precedent could affect the result of TFAPA's ongoing petition in the Madras High Court. The petition will be heard by Justice S Sounthar on Tuesday (December 3).