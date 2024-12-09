Summarize Simplifying... In short Marvel's 'Kraven The Hunter', a stand-alone, R-rated film, delves into the origins of the notorious villain, Kraven, played by Taylor-Johnson.

Marvel's 'Kraven The Hunter' gets new India release date—January 1

What's the story Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced a new release date for the much-anticipated Marvel film, Kraven The Hunter. The movie, which is currently in production, will be hitting Indian screens on January 1, 2025. It was earlier slated for a December 13 release. Sony Pictures announced that it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Promising an unprecedented Marvel origin story, this action-packed thriller stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character.

'Kraven the Hunter' explores the dark side of Marvel

Kraven The Hunter explores the dark side of one of Marvel's most dangerous villains. The film is a stand-alone, R-rated story that explores the origins of this notorious character. Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man obsessed with his turbulent relationship with his sadistic mobster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe). This obsession sends him on a revenge-fueled path with catastrophic consequences, making him the planet's most feared hunter.

The upcoming film boasts a star-studded cast

Along with Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, Kraven The Hunter boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose, and Fred Hechinger are some of the other stars of this J.C. Chandor directorial. The director had previously praised Taylor-Johnson's mastery of facial expressions and command over his body, attributing them to the success of his performance in the film. Produced by Columbia Pictures, it is planned to be the sixth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU).