Mira Sorvino-Lisa Kudrow likely to lead 'Romy and Michele' sequel
In a recent interview with People magazine, Hollywood actor Mira Sorvino revealed that a sequel to the 1997 comedy hit Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is close to getting the green light. She confirmed that both she and co-star Lisa Kudrow are returning as executive producers for the sequel. "A deal has been done with a director," she disclosed without revealing any names.
Original screenwriter returns with 'amazing funny script'
Sorvino also revealed that Robin Schiff, the original screenwriter of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, has written a few drafts for the sequel. She described Schiff's work as an "amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans." "Almost every single character from the original that was important is coming back....This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they're all in there."
Sequel's production could start by mid-2025
Sorvino hinted that the sequel could start filming in the "second quarter next year," which means it could start in mid-2025. But she also warned that it's not officially greenlit yet, so nothing is confirmed. The original film, directed by David Mirkin, starred Sorvino and Kudrow as old friends going to their 10th high school reunion in Tucson, Arizona with made-up stories of success to show their former bullies. It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.