Hugh Grant, known for his recent roles as eccentric characters, admits to being "addicted to playing freaks".

He also expressed frustration at being perceived as a polite gentleman, claiming he's more of a "nasty piece of work".

His latest project, 'Heretic', a psychological thriller by the creators of 'A Quiet Place', sees him in a chilling narrative involving a deadly psychological battle triggered by a knock on a door.

'Heretic' releases on December 13

Why Hugh Grant is 'addicted to playing freaks'

What's the story Renowned British actor Hugh Grant, best known for his romantic comedy roles, has admitted to being addicted to playing "freaks" in movies. The confession comes just ahead of his latest project, Heretic, a psychological horror-thriller from A24 Films, which releases on Friday (December 13). In the film, Grant plays Mr. Reed, a mysterious character who engages in a deadly survival game with two missionaries (Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East).

Looking back at his recent film choices, he told TOI, "Over the last 8-10 years, I've become addicted to playing freaks and I have to up it each time get my dose like any addict." Moreover, in a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen, Grant said he was" annoyed" at being seen as a polite gentleman. " "I'm quite a nasty piece of work, and I think people should know that."

Heretic, written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods—the creators of A Quiet Place—follows the harrowing journey of Sister Barnes (Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (East). Their seemingly ordinary day turns into a nightmare after knocking on Mr. Reed's door, leading to a deadly psychological battle. They are forced to navigate a test of faith where belief becomes both their strength and trap. Grant has described Heretic as a "fascinating and daring synthesis of horror and psychological thriller."