Summarize Simplifying... In short "Becoming" director, Hallgren, is set to direct Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix series, following the success of David Beckham's Emmy-winning docuseries.

The new series is produced by David's Studio 99, with Victoria's unexpected popularity in her husband's show sparking interest.

A viral moment from the previous series, where Victoria humorously admitted to her privileged upbringing, has fans eagerly anticipating the new project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A docuseries on Victoria Beckham is coming

Director of 'Becoming' to helm Victoria Beckham's Netflix series

By Tanvi Gupta 06:13 pm Dec 09, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Nadia Hallgren, who directed the acclaimed Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, has been tapped to direct Victoria Beckham's upcoming Netflix documentary series, reported Variety. The untitled series started production in August and will document Beckham's journey from her Spice Girls fame in the 1990s to her present-day status as a fashion icon. The synopsis hints that while "her Posh Spice days may be behind her," Beckham is now busy building a fashion empire.

Director's portfolio

Hallgren's directorial journey and previous Netflix projects

Hallgren, a Bronx native, shot to fame for directing Becoming. The documentary provided an intimate look into former First Lady Obama's life at a time of profound personal and national transformation. Hallgren has also directed other Netflix series like Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (2024) and the Emmy-nominated Civil: Ben Crump (2022). Her past work includes the Oscar-shortlisted documentary short After Maria and Webby Award winner Gavin Grimm Vs.

Family success

Beckham's Netflix series follows husband David's successful docuseries

The new series on Beckham follows the success of her husband David Beckham's Netflix docuseries, Beckham. Directed by Fisher Stevens, the show was critically acclaimed and received five Emmy nominations, winning for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series. The new project is produced by David's own Studio 99 production house in association with Dorothy St. Pictures. Nicola Howson and Julia Nottingham are executive producers on the show.

Viral moment

Victoria's unexpected popularity in husband David's docuseries

In the last docuseries Beckham, Victoria surprisingly became the star of the show. A specific scene where David poked her to admit that she wasn't from a working-class background and was actually driven to school in a Rolls-Royce went viral. The banter has since been circulated as a meme across social media platforms. Notably, the couple share four children, including Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo.