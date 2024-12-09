Summarize Simplifying... In short Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, known for her recent sports biopic, might join forces with Tamil director Dhanush for the film 'Street Fighter'.

This comes after Dhanush's recent legal dispute with actor Nayanthara over unauthorized use of a film clip.

Dhanush-Sydney Sweeney to star in 'Street Fighter'

Buzz: Dhanush-Sydney Sweeney might team up for 'Street Fighter'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reportedly joining hands with Hollywood's rising star, Sydney Sweeney. The duo is said to be teaming up for a Sony Productions film titled Street Fighter, reports said. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party as they are both busy with their respective commitments. Nevertheless, the news has created quite a buzz and excitement among fans of both stars.

Sweeney, the 27-year-old Hollywood actor, recently wrapped filming for a sports biopic in which she plays former professional boxer Christy Martin. The film is untitled. Apart from this, Sweeney has a few other projects in the pipeline including Echo Valley with Julianne Moore and a screen adaptation of the novel The Registration. She will also star opposite Amanda Seyfried in director Paul Feig's murder mystery, The Housemaid.

On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in his second directorial Tamil film Raayan. He also made headlines recently for sending a ₹10 crore legal notice to actor Nayanthara for using a film clip without his consent in her Netflix documentary. Dhanush and Sweeney's potential collaboration in Street Fighter marks a significant milestone in their respective careers, promising an exciting pairing for audiences worldwide.