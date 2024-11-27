Summarize Simplifying... In short Adding and switching between multiple Instagram accounts is a breeze.

Simply long-press your profile icon, select 'Add Instagram Account,' and input the new account's login details.

Once added, switch between accounts by long-pressing the profile icon and choosing the desired account, making it a handy tool for managing multiple accounts without constant logging in and out.

You can add up to five accounts

How to add and switch between multiple Instagram accounts

What's the story Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms, allows users to add and manage multiple accounts simultaneously. This ability has changed the game for businesses on social media. In the past, users had to carry multiple devices or rely on third-party apps to handle different accounts. Now, they can easily switch between as many as five accounts and get notifications from all of them right on their home screen.

Adding a new account on Instagram is a pretty simple process. All you have to do is open the app and long-press your profile icon at the bottom-right of the home feed. From there, choose 'Add Instagram Account,' and enter login information for a new account. This way, you won't have to log out from your current account.

On you have added the second account, switching between multiple Instagram accounts becomes super easy. From the home feed, long-press on your profile icon and select the desired account to switch to. This capability is especially handy for teams handling multiple client or different company accounts, as it enables easy monitoring and interaction without having to log in and out every time.