Shocking! Amazon's Alexa says the US will disappear by 2031

By Akash Pandey 05:26 pm Nov 27, 202405:26 pm

What's the story A recent video on TikTok has piqued the interest of many, as it shows Amazon Alexa predicting the end of the US on February 20, 2031. The clip, shared by content creator Lucy Blake, has racked up millions of views on the platform. In the video, the virtual assistant says, "On Feb. 20, 2031, the United States of America ceases to exist." The device goes on to explain that this date marks a controversial unification process among various governments.

User reactions

A one-time occurrence or a programmed response?

Blake claimed the creepy response from her device was a one-off incident, as later attempts to get the same answer were met with "I don't know this one." This has prompted some viewers to speculate that the first response may have been pre-programmed. The video has sparked a mixed bag of reactions online, from humor to skepticism and concern over the future of the US.

AI controversy

Alexa's prediction sparks debate over AI reliability

The video has sparked a debate on how much we can trust information given by AI devices such as Alexa and others. Some users even suggested that the response from the device could be based on unverified online data or manipulated through backend programming. This incident comes after Amazon's AI assistant was accused of giving biased political responses, an issue Amazon later attributed to an error and quickly fixed.