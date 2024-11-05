Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video has introduced a new feature, X-Ray Recaps, which uses AI to provide summaries of TV shows.

Initially available to US Fire TV users, it offers recaps of current episodes, entire seasons, or previous seasons.

Initially available to US Fire TV users, it offers recaps of current episodes, entire seasons, or previous seasons.

The feature, powered by Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker, analyzes video content, subtitles, and dialogue to provide personalized, real-time summaries.

It quickly updates you whenever you need a refresher

Amazon Prime Video now gives you AI summary of shows

By Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Amazon has launched a new feature, "X-Ray Recaps," for its Prime Video streaming service. The innovative tool, powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), aims to offer viewers concise summaries of entire seasons, episodes, or even parts of episodes, helping them catch up on a show. The company has also added safeguards to ensure that the AI doesn't give away any spoilers, making the viewing experience better by eliminating the risk of unexpected plot revelations.

An extension of Prime Video's existing feature

The X-Ray Recaps feature builds on Prime Video's existing X-Ray tool, which provides details about the cast and other trivia when the screen is paused. To access this new capability, viewers will have to head over to the detail page of a TV show and click on a newly introduced rewind icon. This will give three options: a recap of the current episode, the whole season so far, or a synopsis of the previous season.

Initial availability and future expansion plans

Currently in beta, X-Ray Recaps will be available only to Fire TV users in the US at first. The feature will be available on all Amazon MGM Studios original titles including Daisy Jones & the Six, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys. Amazon plans to expand this service to more devices by the end of this year.

How does Amazon's X-Ray Recaps work?

The X-Ray Recaps feature leverages custom AI models, built with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. These models analyze video content, subtitles, and dialogue to summarize key events and conversations. The feature is completely personalized to match the exact moment you're watching, offering brief snippets of scenes happening in real time.