How to cancel an accidental purchase on Amazon Prime Video
Accidentally purchased a movie or show on Amazon Prime Video? Don't worry—if you haven't watched or downloaded the content yet, you may be eligible for a refund. Amazon offers a straightforward process to cancel accidental purchases, so you can quickly reverse the transaction. Whether it was a wrong click or a mistaken selection, this guide will walk you through the refund procedure and ensure you don't end up paying for something you didn't intend to buy.
Steps to cancel accidental purchase
Amazon Prime Video offers a variety of in-app purchases, including channel subscriptions, rentals, or movies/TV shows that are not included with your membership. To return an accidental order: Open Prime Video, click on My Stuff, followed by Purchases & Rentals. Find and select the title you purchased or rented by mistake. Once the page loads, avoid clicking the play button and click on 'Cancel Your Order.' Select a reason for cancellation from the drop-down menu and tap 'Cancel This Purchase.'
Refund is issued to the payment method
Once the cancellation is processed, your refund will be issued to the payment method used for the order. The video will also be removed from "Purchases & Rentals" in "My Stuff" as part of the refund process. To avoid accidental purchases by kids, you can enable parental controls in your Prime Video settings. To set up a Prime Video PIN, go to Account & Settings, and select Parental Controls.