Summarize Simplifying... In short If you're having trouble with Facebook video calls, ensure your camera, microphone, and speakers are enabled and not being used by other apps.

If issues persist, try restarting your browser and computer, and check your internet connection.

Remember, the problem could also be on the other person's end, so ask them to do the same checks.

If all else fails, report the issue to Facebook. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Facebook recommends checking hardware settings first

How to fix camera, microphone issues during Facebook video calls

By Akash Pandey 04:13 pm Nov 27, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Video calls on Facebook offer a great way to stay connected with friends and family, no matter the distance. However, users may occasionally experience issues during these calls, such as poor video quality, audio delays, or connectivity problems. These disruptions can affect the conversations, but fortunately, most issues can be resolved with handy fixes. For those facing issues with their camera, microphone, or speakers during video calls, here's how you can get back to seamless communication!

Device selection

Checking hardware settings and external devices

Ensure your camera, microphone, and speaker are enabled. Close any other applications, like the Camera app, games, or video-calling apps, that might be using them. Confirm that your PC has selected the external camera, microphone, or speakers you're using. Double-check that your microphone is not muted. Verify the service you are using has the permission to access your camera, microphone, or speakers by checking your PC or browser settings.

System reboot

Restarting browser and computer

If the problems continue even after checking hardware settings, it is recommened to restart the internet browser (or app) and the computer. This could solve any remaining issues with video calling features. It is also important to have a stable internet connection for seamless video calls. If you're facing slow connections, try reconnecting to your Wi-Fi network or switching to a different one.

Cross-verification

Verify friend's hardware and internet connection

Sometimes, the issue could be on the recipent's end, due to problems with their hardware or internet connection. If you can't hear or see the person you're video calling with, ask them to try the same troubleshooting steps listed previously. In case of unresolved issues, users are advised to report them, so that Facebook can fix any lingering problems with its video call feature.