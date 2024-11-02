Meta Quest gets train mode for immersive travel experiences
Meta is gearing up to launch a major update for its Quest 3, 3S, Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets. Dubbed the v71 update, the new release will bring a revamped Meta Horizon OS, a new calendar app, and an improved Travel Mode for train journeys. The company has announced that the rollout of this update will start next week and continue gradually.
Travel mode now available for train journeys
The v71 update expands Travel Mode's functionality to train journeys. First launched in May and only available for airplane travel, the feature will now be available on trains too. However, do note that while using Travel Mode, you can't use Quest Pro or Touch Plus controllers. This limitation could make some games difficult to play on the go.
Horizon OS gets a fresh look
The v71 update will give a new look to the Meta Horizon OS. As Meta says, the new design will "tweak the look and feel of Horizon OS." Future headsets will have an "improved" light theme by default, but those who prefer dark mode need not worry as the option still remains available. The update also brings various tweaks like panel appearance and behavior, control bar location, and colors of different UI elements.
Settings menu and calendar app
The Settings menu is also getting a makeover with the v71 update. It will sport "a new look and layout" along with an enhanced search function. Plus, a calendar app is being introduced that can sync with Google and Outlook calendars. This app will show Meta Horizon Worlds events users are subscribed to, as well as meetings they're invited to in Meta Horizon Workrooms.