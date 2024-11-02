Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta Quest's v71 update expands its Travel Mode to include train journeys, previously only available for airplane travel.

The update also revamps the look of Meta Horizon OS and the Settings menu, introduces a calendar app, and tweaks various UI elements.

However, Quest Pro or Touch Plus controllers can't be used in Travel Mode, potentially affecting gameplay on the move. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The rollout will start next week

Meta Quest gets train mode for immersive travel experiences

By Mudit Dube 09:31 am Nov 02, 202409:31 am

What's the story Meta is gearing up to launch a major update for its Quest 3, 3S, Quest Pro and Quest 2 headsets. Dubbed the v71 update, the new release will bring a revamped Meta Horizon OS, a new calendar app, and an improved Travel Mode for train journeys. The company has announced that the rollout of this update will start next week and continue gradually.

Enhanced functionality

Travel mode now available for train journeys

The v71 update expands Travel Mode's functionality to train journeys. First launched in May and only available for airplane travel, the feature will now be available on trains too. However, do note that while using Travel Mode, you can't use Quest Pro or Touch Plus controllers. This limitation could make some games difficult to play on the go.

Redesign details

Horizon OS gets a fresh look

The v71 update will give a new look to the Meta Horizon OS. As Meta says, the new design will "tweak the look and feel of Horizon OS." Future headsets will have an "improved" light theme by default, but those who prefer dark mode need not worry as the option still remains available. The update also brings various tweaks like panel appearance and behavior, control bar location, and colors of different UI elements.

New features

Settings menu and calendar app

The Settings menu is also getting a makeover with the v71 update. It will sport "a new look and layout" along with an enhanced search function. Plus, a calendar app is being introduced that can sync with Google and Outlook calendars. This app will show Meta Horizon Worlds events users are subscribed to, as well as meetings they're invited to in Meta Horizon Workrooms.