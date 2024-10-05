Summarize Simplifying... In short Facebook is testing a new "Local" tab in select US cities to provide users with a comprehensive view of their local community, including content from Marketplace, events, and local groups.

The social media giant is also developing an "Explore" tab for personalized content, a TikTok-like video feed, and Messenger Communities, a feature that allows users to create chatrooms on various topics.

These updates aim to enhance user engagement and cater to the growing trend of video consumption on the platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new features will be rolled out soon

Facebook to introduce new tabs for personalized, location-based content

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:11 am Oct 05, 202411:11 am

What's the story Facebook has announced a series of updates, aimed at broadening user experiences beyond their immediate social circles. The platform is introducing new tabs designed to display more diverse content. These include recommendations based on users' locations and interests, and content from various Facebook features such as Marketplace, local groups, and events.

New feature

'Local' tab: Facebook's take on Nextdoor

The "Local" tab, currently undergoing testing in 10 US cities including New York and Los Angeles, is designed to aggregate content from various Facebook features. This includes the resale platform Marketplace, events, and local groups. The concept behind this new feature is similar to Nextdoor, aiming to provide users with a comprehensive view of their local community within one convenient location on the platform.

Personalization

'Explore' tab: A personalized content hub

Facebook is also developing an "Explore" tab, reminiscent of a similar feature on Instagram. This personalized page will showcase recommended photos, videos, and other unique content tailored to each user's interests. The company has stated that the Explore tab will highlight content from "real people and expert communities," offering users a diverse range of topics such as travel tips or DIY tutorials.

Video feed

Facebook's response to TikTok's popularity

In response to the popularity of TikTok, Facebook is introducing a full-screen video feed that mirrors TikTok's For You page. This feature will compile short, long, as well as live videos in one location. The company has revealed that young adults now spend 60% of their time on the platform watching videos. To cater to this trend, Facebook promises a "turbo-charged" recommendations algorithm for this new video feed.

Chatrooms

Messenger Communities: A new way to connect

Messenger, Facebook's messaging app, is also set for a significant update with the introduction of Messenger Communities. This feature, similar to Slack or Discord, allows users to create multiple chatrooms based on various topics under a broader theme. Users can establish these chats without needing an existing Facebook group for members to join, providing a new way for users to connect and communicate on the platform.