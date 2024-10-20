Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharing your Wi-Fi password with guests can be a breeze, whether they're using Apple or Android devices.

How to easily share your Wi-Fi password with guests

Sharing Wi-Fi password on Apple devices

To share a Wi-Fi password between two Apple devices, both parties need to have each other's email addresses linked to their Apple IDs saved in their contacts. The process involves enabling both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on both devices, which should be close to each other and the router for a strong signal. The host device should already be connected to the network being shared with the guest.

Final steps for iPhone users

The guest will have to find the host's network on their device by going to Settings > Wi-Fi and tapping on it. A prompt will show up on the host's iPhone asking if they want to share their password. Tapping 'Share Password' and then 'Done' will connect the guest's device to the network.

Check out alternative method

If the guest is an Android user or their iPhone isn't saved in the host's contacts, there's another way to share Wi-Fi passwords. The host can create a QR code using an app. After entering their Wi-Fi name and password, the app will generate a QR code that guests can scan from their device. This method is particularly useful when hosting multiple people, as it eliminates the need to repeatedly share network credentials manually.

Sharing Wi-Fi password on Android devices

Android users can also share their Wi-Fi password through a QR code. All you have to do is head over to Settings > Connections (or Network), make sure you're connected to the right network, and tap on 'QR code' from the settings menu of the network name. This will create a QR code that guests can scan to connect their devices. For sharing between two Android devices, there's an added Quick Share feature for direct sharing of network credentials.