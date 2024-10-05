Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is enhancing Android's security with three new theft protection features.

The Theft Detection Lock automatically secures the device if it's abruptly taken, while the Offline Device Lock safeguards against location tracking evasion when the internet is off.

The Remote Lock feature allows users to quickly secure their stolen device via android.com/lock.

Initially tested in Brazil, these features are gradually rolling out to Android users globally.

The features are available for Android 10 and later versions

Google rolls out new theft protection features for Android devices

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:55 pm Oct 05, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Google has started rolling out a set of three new theft protection features for Android 10 and later versions, as per its announcement at I/O 2024 in May. These features are being introduced through Play services and can be accessed by searching "Theft protection" in the Settings app of an Android device, or navigating to the revamped Google services page. The aim is to enhance user security by providing built-in safeguards for personal data on stolen devices.

Feature #1

Theft Detection Lock: A smart feature for stolen devices

The first feature, Theft Detection Lock, uses device sensors, Wi-Fi, and smart device connections to identify if a phone is abruptly taken away while in use and unlocked. If such an event is detected, the device's screen will automatically lock to prevent unauthorized access to personal data. This innovative feature adds an extra layer of security against potential thefts by swiftly securing the device when it senses unusual activity.

Feature #2

Offline Device Lock: A safeguard against location tracking evasion

The second feature, Offline Device Lock, is designed to activate if a phone is stolen and the internet is turned off to evade location tracking. Google has outlined two conditions for this feature to work: The device must be actively used while it's unlocked, and the screen can be locked up to twice a day. This function ensures that even without an internet connection, stolen devices remain secure against unauthorized access.

Feature #3

Remote Lock: A quick response to device theft

The third feature, Remote Lock, allows users to visit android.com/lock after their device has been stolen. Users can provide their number (which is confirmed during the set-up process) and a security challenge. This can be done on a trusted person's phone, with Google asserting that this feature is faster than logging into Find My Device. This function offers a quick and efficient response to device theft, further enhancing user security.

Rollout

Testing and availability

Google began testing these features in Brazil in June. Now, Android users worldwide — across Pixel, Samsung, etc. — are starting to see some of the Theft detection features. However, this does not appear to be the full launch yet. In the US on Pixel devices, all three Theft detection capabilities are visible when enrolled in the Google Play services beta (version 24.40.33), but not on the stable channel yet.