In short Simplifying... In short Samsung and Toyota are set to mass produce solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2027, targeting the luxury EV market with a battery life of 20 years and a range of 966km per charge.

Samsung is also developing affordable batteries for the wider EV market, aiming to offer quick charging in just nine minutes.

However, they face competition from Chinese manufacturers who have already announced similar technologies.

They also promise 9-minute charging

Samsung's solid-state battery for EVs promises 20-year life, 966km range

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:46 am Jul 29, 202411:46 am

What's the story Samsung has announced the deliveries of its solid-state battery packs with high energy densities, to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The announcement was made at the SNE Battery Day 2024 expo in Seoul, South Korea. The first batches of these batteries have been under testing by EV makers for approximately six months. They promise over 966km of range per charge, 9-minute charging, and a 20-year lifespan.

Market interest

Solid-state batteries to power luxury EVs

According to Samsung SDI's Vice President, automakers are showing interest in the company's solid-state battery packs due to their smaller size, lighter weight, and increased safety. However, these batteries are expensive to produce and will initially be incorporated into the "super premium" EV segment. This segment is defined by Samsung as luxury electric cars capable of covering more than 966km on a single charge.

Production plans

Samsung and Toyota commit to mass production by 2027

Both Samsung and Toyota have committed to mass producing solid-state batteries by 2027. Toyota has indicated that it will first install these batteries in premium EVs under the Lexus brand. This suggests that mass-market cars won't see these batteries in the near future. Meanwhile, CATL, the largest EV battery maker, plans for a 1% penetration rate of solid-state batteries by 2027.

Battery development

Affordable batteries for broader EV market

In addition to commercializing solid-state batteries, Samsung is also developing more affordable LFP and cobalt-free batteries for the broader EV market. The company is using its proprietary mass production technology in this endeavor. Furthermore, the firm is working on a dry electrode production method to further enhance its battery offerings.

Competitive edge

Samsung aims for quick charging and extended battery lifespan

Samsung aims to differentiate itself from competitors by offering batteries that can be charged in just nine minutes. The company is also extending their lifespan to 20 years. However, these features are not unique to Samsung, as Chinese battery manufacturers have already announced similar technologies. For instance, NIO now has a 150kWh battery pack with semi-solid electrolyte, that has demonstrated over 1,046km of range on a single charge, during highway speed testing with the premium ET9 sedan.