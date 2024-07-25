In short Simplifying... In short Reliance Jio and MediaTek are teaming up to create digital dashboards for electric scooters, tapping into India's booming EV market.

Jio's subsidiary, Jio Things, has developed an advanced operating system, AvniOS, offering real-time analytics and other features for e-scooters.

With electric two-wheeler sales in India projected to cover 45% of the market by 2030, Jio aims to expand its services beyond just two-wheelers, exploring partnerships with various automobile manufacturers.

The dashboards will run Android-based AvniOS

Reliance Jio, MediaTek partner to make digital dashboards for e-scooters

By Akash Pandey 02:22 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story Reliance Jio has teamed up with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek to cater to the growing electric scooter market. The partnership, unveiled today at an industry event in New Delhi, involves MediaTek supplying chips and Jio creating hardware for electric scooters. The digital dashboards, designed to provide information to the driver, will operate on an Android-based operating system called AvniOS and be powered by MediaTek MT8766 and MT8768 system-on-chips (SoCs).

Market potential

India's ambitious EV goals drive Jio-MediaTek collaboration

India, one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets, aims for all two-wheeler sales to be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. This ambitious target presents a significant opportunity for both Jio and MediaTek. Jio intends to leverage this partnership to boost its revenues by selling 4G services to two-wheeler owners and offering additional services such as cloud and mapping solutions. Future plans also include monetizing data collected from its 4G clusters and modules.

Tech development

Jio Things develops advanced operating system for EVs

Jio Things, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms, has been working on two-wheeler clusters for some time. The company's dedicated team in Bengaluru has developed AvniOS for electric scooters. This system offers real-time analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition and includes integrations with vehicle controllers and IoT-enabled charging infrastructure. It also features a pre-loaded battery management system and a Jio Automotive App Suite that provides access to Jio's services.

Market expansion

Eying growth in India's electric two-wheeler market

Jio sees significant growth potential in electric vehicles, particularly electric two-wheelers. In India, annual sales of electric two-wheelers are nearing one million units. The market penetration of these vehicles is projected to exceed 45% by 2030, a substantial increase from the current 5%. Jio's ambitions extend beyond two-wheelers as the company has been in discussions with various stakeholders including several automobile manufacturers to integrate its clusters and operating system.