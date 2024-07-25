Reliance Jio, MediaTek partner to make digital dashboards for e-scooters
Reliance Jio has teamed up with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek to cater to the growing electric scooter market. The partnership, unveiled today at an industry event in New Delhi, involves MediaTek supplying chips and Jio creating hardware for electric scooters. The digital dashboards, designed to provide information to the driver, will operate on an Android-based operating system called AvniOS and be powered by MediaTek MT8766 and MT8768 system-on-chips (SoCs).
India's ambitious EV goals drive Jio-MediaTek collaboration
India, one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets, aims for all two-wheeler sales to be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. This ambitious target presents a significant opportunity for both Jio and MediaTek. Jio intends to leverage this partnership to boost its revenues by selling 4G services to two-wheeler owners and offering additional services such as cloud and mapping solutions. Future plans also include monetizing data collected from its 4G clusters and modules.
Jio Things develops advanced operating system for EVs
Jio Things, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries's Jio Platforms, has been working on two-wheeler clusters for some time. The company's dedicated team in Bengaluru has developed AvniOS for electric scooters. This system offers real-time analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition and includes integrations with vehicle controllers and IoT-enabled charging infrastructure. It also features a pre-loaded battery management system and a Jio Automotive App Suite that provides access to Jio's services.
Eying growth in India's electric two-wheeler market
Jio sees significant growth potential in electric vehicles, particularly electric two-wheelers. In India, annual sales of electric two-wheelers are nearing one million units. The market penetration of these vehicles is projected to exceed 45% by 2030, a substantial increase from the current 5%. Jio's ambitions extend beyond two-wheelers as the company has been in discussions with various stakeholders including several automobile manufacturers to integrate its clusters and operating system.