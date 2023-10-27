JioSpaceFiber, India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service launched

By Rishabh Raj 11:53 am Oct 27, 202311:53 am

Jio to connect everything everywhere across land, air, sea and space

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has launched JioSpaceFiber, India's first-ever satellite-based gigabit broadband service, at the India Mobile Congress. This revolutionary service aims to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to areas previously unreachable within the country. With over 450 million Indian users already benefiting from Jio's high-speed broadband services, the introduction of JioSpaceFiber is set to further boost digital access for every Indian household.

Collaborating with SES for cutting-edge satellite technology

To make JioSpaceFiber a reality, Reliance Jio has teamed up with SES, leveraging their cutting-edge medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology. Harnessing SES's O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, this unique MEO constellation can provide gigabit-speed, fiber-like services from space. This partnership makes Jio the only provider of this technology in India, delivering cost-effective broadband coverage nationwide and setting an industry precedent.

Expanding reach and scalability of Jio True5G

The satellite network offered by JioSpaceFiber will not only supply high-speed internet access but also enhance the capacity for mobile backhaul. This will expand the reach and scalability of Jio True5G to even the most remote areas of India. Consequently, more individuals will have access to dependable, low-latency internet and entertainment services, regardless of their location.

Jio already showcased capabilities in remote areas

To showcase its capabilities and coverage, JioSpaceFiber has already established connectivity in four of India's most remote regions: Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, stated, "With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected." Per Ambani, JioSpaceFiber will enable universal participation in the modern digital society by providing gigabit-level access to online government, educational, healthcare, and entertainment services everywhere.

Supporting the Government of India's Digital India initiative

The launch of JioSpaceFiber aligns with the Government of India's Digital India initiative. John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying they are "honored to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative" and are eager to see how it leads to digital transformation in even the most rural parts of the country.