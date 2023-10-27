Centre to bring new rules to limit online betting ads

Centre to bring new rules to limit online betting ads

By Rishabh Raj Oct 27, 2023

At present, advertising codes are outlined in the Cable Television Network Rules of 1994

The Indian government is planning to address the overwhelming flood of online betting ads by introducing new rules in the Information Technology Regulations. These rules will require publishers to follow the Code of Advertisements, according to sources cited by Moneycontrol. This development comes on the heels of numerous advisories from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) directed at social media platforms and ad intermediaries, calling on them to refrain from hosting surrogate ads for online betting sites.

New norms to be included under Digital Media Ethics Code

The forthcoming mandate is expected to be introduced into the "Code of Ethics and Procedure and Safeguards In Relation to Digital Media" section of the IT Rules, also known as the Digital Media Ethics Code Rules. This segment targets publishers of news and current affairs content, as well as online curated content publishers. A high-ranking government official revealed, "The new norms under the digital media guidelines will mandate that advertisements should not go against the advertising code."

Existing advertising codes and government advisories

At present, advertising codes are outlined in the Cable Television Network Rules of 1994, which stipulate that ads must not contravene any provision of the Constitution or encourage criminality or societal ills. The government has been pressing entities to abide by these codes in its advisories. For instance, a 2022 MIB advisory emphasized that ads for online offshore betting and gambling platforms are unlawful, as betting and gambling are prohibited activities in most regions of India.

Impact on platforms and publishers

Incorporating this mandate into the IT Rules will likely make it more difficult for platforms or publishers to disseminate online betting ads. Under the Digital Media Ethics Code section, the government possesses the authority to block content, issue warnings, censure, admonish or reprimand entities. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) ordered the blocking of 138 online betting and gambling apps on an "urgent" and "emergency" basis, following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.