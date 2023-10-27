Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 11:12 am Oct 27, 202311:12 am

BNB is up 5.10% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.78% in the last 24 hours, trading at $34,056.96. It is up 16.24% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.73% from yesterday and is trading at $1,792.63. From the previous week, it is up 13.21%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $665.04 billion and $215.6 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $223.70, down 0.72% from yesterday and 5.10% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 0.78% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 6.75%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.86%) and $0.077 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Solana has risen 22.91% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.38 (down 1.1%), $4.16 (down 4.2%), $0.0000077 (down 2.31%), and $0.66 (down 3.05%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 22.91% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.01%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 13.05% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 19.42%.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are FLOKI, Neo, Gala, Bitget Token, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.000033 (up 21%), $8.37 (up 7.26%), $0.011 (up 3.61%), $0.44 (up 2.81%), and $2.30 (up 1.85%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $221.0721 (down 4.55%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Mina, dYdX, Aave, and Stacks. They are trading at $45.98 (down 8.74%), $0.66 (down 7.87%), $2.30 (down 6.74%), $79.66 (down 6.49%), and $0.66 (down 6.25%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $10.99 (down 1.13%), $34,079 (down 1.84%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $10.74 (down 3.53%), and $4.08 (down 4.31%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.49 (down 4.05%), $0.66 (down 6.29%), $2.17 (down 0.12%), $0.66 (up 0.19%), and $0.33 (down 2.25%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 0.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.96 billion, which marks a 7.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.18 trillion three months ago.