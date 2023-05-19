Technology

After 10-month ban, BGMI is returning to India; Krafton confirms

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2023, 01:11 pm 1 min read

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon

Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be reintroduced and made available for download in India soon. According to the Korean publisher, the Indian government has approved them to resume operations of the battle-royale game. To recall, BGMI was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in July last year due to privacy and security concerns.

Initially, it will be back for three months

BGMI was pulled from Play Store and App Store under Section 69 of the IT Act. Now, according to a report from News18, the battle royale title will initially return for three months, which will serve as a trial period, allowing MeitY to monitor the game and its publisher's policies to make sure they do not infringe on rules set by the government.

'Highly grateful to Indian authorities'

Talking about the development, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO at Krafton India said, "We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India." "We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months," he added. BGMI will be available for download soon.