The new collaboration aims to enhance user convenience

Samsung partners with Paytm to upgrade wallet services in India

By Akash Pandey 12:27 pm Jun 13, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Samsung has collaborated with One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, to introduce a new integrated feature on Samsung Wallet. This feature allows users to book flights and buses, purchase movie tickets, and make event reservations directly through the Samsung Wallet. The aim of this partnership is to provide consumers with a more convenient and integrated booking experience. The new services are accessible to Samsung Wallet users after updating their app via the Galaxy Store.

Evolution

Samsung Wallet's evolution and user experience

Samsung Wallet, a mobile tap-and-pay solution in India, has been evolving since its inception in 2017. The latest collaboration between Samsung and Paytm means that Galaxy smartphone users now have direct access to Paytm's range of services via the Samsung Wallet. Galaxy smartphone owners utilizing Paytm for booking flights, buses, and movies, as well as the Paytm Insider app for event reservations, can also seamlessly integrate their tickets into Samsung Wallet through the 'Add to Samsung Wallet' feature.

Insights

Perspective on the partnership

Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director of MX Business at Samsung India, expressed his excitement about the new features and their potential to simplify ticket purchases for users. Additionally, a spokesperson from Paytm, expressed their enthusiasm about partnering with Samsung India, stating "By combining Samsung's cutting-edge technology with Paytm's wide-ranging services, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to manage their bookings and payments through a single unified platform." This partnership should streamline the user experience for Galaxy smartphone users.