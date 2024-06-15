In brief Simplifying... In brief The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, revealed in new renders, is expected to feature a 6.65-inch AMOLED display, an Exynos 2400 chip, and a camera setup with a 50MP main lens.

It will run on Android 14-based OneUI 6.1 and have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The global variant will use the Exynos 2400 chipset, while select markets like the US may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset version.

The device could be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE revealed in renders: Check design, specifications

By Akash Pandey 04:53 pm Jun 15, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Samsung's much-anticipated affordable flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, has been revealed in a series of official-looking renders. The images, shared by tipster OnLeaks and GizNext, show a device that closely resembles the Galaxy S24. The phone is presented in black and green color options, with a flat design and three camera rings on the back. The frames are expected to be aluminum, as they feature antenna lines.

Design and display

Features and hardware

The renders also reveal that the right side of the frame will house the volume rockers and power button, while the bottom end will feature the SIM tray, Type-C port, primary speaker grill, and microphone. The front display bezels are slim but not uniform, with a slightly thicker chin. The display is expected to be a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip.

What's more?

Camera and software

The Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to retain the camera setup of its predecessors, with a 50MP main snapper, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Both primary and telephoto lenses will support OIS. The software side will be managed by Android 14-based OneUI 6.1, which will incorporate AI features. The battery life and charging specs are expected to remain consistent with outgoing model, featuring a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Market strategy

Galaxy S24 FE's global and market-specific variants

The global variant of the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-S721B, indicating it will use the Exynos 2400 chipset. Samsung may follow a dual-chip strategy for this model, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset likely to be used in select markets like the US. The version with Exynos 2400 chipset could be intended for the European as well as Indian markets.