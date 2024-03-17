Next Article

The device will run Android 14

OnePlus Nord CE4's variants leaked prior to launch in India

Mar 17, 2024

What's the story The OnePlus Nord CE4, set to be unveiled in India on April 1, has had its variants leaked ahead of the launch. The leak, attributed to tipster Mukul Sharma, reveals that the device will feature LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The top configuration will include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The base variant is expected to offer similar RAM but with a reduced storage capacity of 128GB.

Display and cameras

Take a look at the expected specifications

OnePlus has teased the design of the Nord CE4 through a dedicated microsite. The phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The promotional images showcase a pill-shaped camera module housing a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash. It may include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to house a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Hardware

It will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It will boot Android 14-based Oxygen OS. The device will also offer a microSD card slot (up to 1TB) for additional storage. There will be an option for virtual expansion of RAM by 8GB. The device is anticipated to pack a 5,000mAh battery. This substantial power source is expected to support an impressive 80W wired charging capability.

Price and availability

The phone will come in two color variants

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is set to arrive in two color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The pricing is expected to be similar to its predecessor, the Nord CE3, which was launched at Rs. 26,999. These specifications align with those leaked for OPPO K12, leading to speculation that the Nord CE4 could be a rebranded version of this upcoming Chinese model.