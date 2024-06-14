In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is set to feature a 7.6-inch and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screens, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and storage options up to 1TB.

Its camera setup remains unchanged from the Fold5, and it will house a 4,400mAh battery.

Available in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow, the device will also sport a durable titanium frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 will be costlier than its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6's specifications, price leaked ahead of launch

By Akash Pandey 02:16 pm Jun 14, 202402:16 pm

What's the story Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6 has had its specifications leaked ahead of its official unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The leak, reported by SmartPrix, suggests that the new model does not offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold5. Despite that, Fold6's is expected to be $100 costlier for each variant than Fold5. The 256GB variant is expected to retail at $1,900, the 512GB variant at $2,020, and the 1TB variant at $2,260.

It will offer a more practical cover display

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold6 will feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel that will offer QXGA+ resolution, a 4:3.4 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also said to sport a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with HD+ resolution, a slightly better 22:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 153.5x68.1x12.1mm when folded and 153.5x132.6x5.6mm when unfolded. The device will weigh 239g, making it 13g lighter than the Fold 5.

Camera configuration remains similar to Fold5

The camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold6 remains unchanged. It will offer a 50MP (OIS) primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto cameras. Additionally, a 10MP camera is expected on the outer display and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

No improvements in terms of battery capacity expected

The Galaxy Z Fold6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will come with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. On the software front, it will boot Android 14-based One UI. The leaked specifications suggest that the device will house a 4,400mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. No details on charging speeds are available yet.

Color options for the new foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to be available in three colors: Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow. It will reportedly feature a titanium frame, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, for improved durability.