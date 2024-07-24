Samsung is now working on 'radically different' AI-backed handsets
Samsung is changing its product strategy, by investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) smartphones. TM Roh, President of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung, disclosed that a large part of the company's research budget is now allocated to these AI-driven devices. He claimed the new handsets will be "radically different" from Samsung's current models. They might potentially feature new form factors, varied screen sizes, and dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).
Samsung unveils AI features
Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both featuring AI capabilities under Galaxy AI umbrella. This move indicates a strong commitment to leveraging AI to enhance user experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a "Sketch to Image" feature that allows users to convert rough sketches into realistic artwork using AI. Both devices also come equipped with "Note Assist," an AI tool capable of recording audio, transcribing it, and providing summaries.
AI enhances camera capabilities in Samsung's new models
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a new ProVisual Engine for its cameras. It is an AI-powered feature that can analyze lighting conditions, detect objects, and isolate facial features, to improve image quality. The AI capabilities also optimize pictures at a 10x zoom range, improving the overall quality of captured objects. Despite the emphasis on AI integration in its recent devices, Samsung is yet to reveal specifics about the upcoming AI smartphones.