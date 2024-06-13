Next Article

By Akash Pandey 11:53 am Jun 13, 202411:53 am

What's the story Samsung has unveiled a unique product, the Shortcut Sneaker, which allows users to control their Galaxy smartphones through dance moves. This innovative wearable is the result of a collaboration between Samsung and several other companies, including marketing agency Cheil Benelux, wearable technology company Elitac Wearables, streetwear brand Brut Amsterdam, and sneaker designer Roel van Hoff. The sneaker is embedded with motion sensors in the soles that can recognize five unique foot movements, each triggering a different action on paired devices.

Limited availability

A limited edition with high-tech features

The Shortcut Sneaker is a limited edition high-tech shoe, with only six pairs available worldwide. The unique design of the sneaker was inspired by the Samsung Galaxy and outer space, using materials that resemble meteorites and supernovas. The development team is said to have rigorously tested the motion controls by having individuals perform each triggering dance hundreds of times, training the algorithm to accurately recognize the movements.

Contest details

Contest for exclusive access to the sneakers

Samsung is hosting a contest for its Samsung Members loyalty program, offering the exclusive opportunity to win a pair of the coveted Shortcut Sneaker. To participate, individuals must join the Samsung Members program by July 9, 2024. The winners will be selected and announced in mid-July. It is important to note that the contest is only open to Samsung Members based in the Netherlands.