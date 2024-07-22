In short Simplifying... In short The Galaxy Ring, a smart ring made from titanium, can track your heart rate, sleep patterns, temperature, and workouts, but some features like Energy Score and Galaxy AI health recommendations are exclusive to Samsung phones.

It's water-resistant, lasts up to a week on a single charge, and is available in three colors and nine sizes for $400.

However, it lacks GPS functionality.

Install Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and you're good to go

Your Galaxy Ring is also compatible with non-Samsung Android phones

What's the story The Galaxy Ring, initially perceived as exclusive to Samsung's own smartphones, has been found to be compatible with other Android devices. This revelation contradicts earlier assumptions based on Samsung's product launch presentation and terms listed on their website. M. Brandon Lee on X has demonstrated compatibility by successfully connecting the Galaxy Ring with Nothing Phone (2) using the Galaxy Wearable app. An industry insider hinted at the possibility of iPhone compatibility for the Galaxy Ring in the future.

AI stuff remains exclusive to Samsung phones

According to official terms and conditions, certain features of the smart ring are not compatible with non-Samsung phones. These include Energy Score and Galaxy AI health recommendations, which remain exclusive to pairing with a Galaxy AI smartphone.

Design and health tracking capabilities

The Galaxy Ring, a lightweight smart ring made from titanium, is equipped with health sensors including an accelerometer, BioActive Sensor, and temperature sensor. These sensors enable the device to track heart rate, sleep patterns (including duration, quality, and stages), temperature, and workouts. However, it does lack GPS functionality. The ring provides users with a daily Energy Score based on sleep data, temperature readings, and workout information.

Durability, battery life, and pricing details

The Galaxy Ring boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (10ATM), allowing it to be used while swimming up to 100 meters deep. The device's battery life lasts between 6-7 days on a single charge, facilitated via a charging cradle equipped with a USB Type-C port. Available in three colors—Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver—the ring comes in nine sizes (ranging from sizes five to 13) and is priced at $400 in the US.