The exact timeline for this feature's rollout is yet to be announced

WhatsApp will soon let you replace phone numbers with usernames

By Akash Pandey 04:19 pm Jul 22, 202404:19 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the globally recognized messaging application, is reportedly developing a unique feature for its web client that will allow users to select individual usernames. According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, this new addition will provide users with increased flexibility when connecting with others on the platform. The introduction of usernames will eliminate the need to share phone numbers, thereby enhancing user privacy and convenience, similar to Telegram.

Privacy enhancement

Show username instead of phone number

The new feature, still under development, is designed to display the chosen username instead of the phone number. An alleged screenshot of the feature describes it as a way for friends and family to contact users on WhatsApp using their selected username. WABetaInfo states that only those who know a user's username will be able to contact them on WhatsApp, further improving privacy.

Username uniqueness

Unique usernames to prevent duplication

The usernames on WhatsApp are expected to be unique, preventing duplication and confusion among users. When choosing their username, users will need to check for availability. This move mirrors other social media platforms where each username is unique. Unlike platforms like Discord, there will be no discriminator or tag attached to these usernames on WhatsApp.

Transcription feature

Live transcription feature for voice messages

In addition to the username feature, WhatsApp is also said to be developing a live transcription feature for voice messages. This would allow users to generate transcriptions for voice messages they have sent or received. A new banner may appear below a voice transcription, asking if the user wishes to get a transcription of the voice message. This feature was reported in WhatsApp for Android beta app version 2.24.15.5.

Information

WhatsApp may use in-house voice translation for calls

Another feature under development may enable users to get live transcriptions for calls. While it was initially speculated that this would use Google's technology, recent reports suggest that WhatsApp may rely on its own in-house voice translation capabilities.