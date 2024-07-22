In short Simplifying... In short Inbrain Neuroelectronics has developed a groundbreaking brain chip using graphene, offering a potential new treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The chip, which is ultra-thin and can read high-resolution brain signals, will be tested in human trials at the University of Manchester during brain tumor surgeries.

The chip's ability to interpret brain signals could help fine-tune treatment strategies for Parkinson's, improving their effectiveness.

Its human trials will start soon

Innovative graphene-based brain chip offers hope for Parkinson's treatment

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:16 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Inbrain Neuroelectronics, a start-up based in Barcelona, has engineered a brain implant that can both interpret signals and stimulate brain impulses. Its human trials will begin in the UK soon. The company's brain-computer interface (BCI) employs graphene, a material that is only one atom thick yet stronger than steel, to establish a high-resolution connection with the brain. This innovative technology could provide significant benefits to patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, as per the company's statement.

Functionality

A bridge between brain and external devices

The BCI technology developed by Inbrain Neuroelectronics serves as a conduit between the brain and external devices such as computers. It records and deciphers brain signals, paving the way for advancements in medical diagnostics, communication for individuals with speech impairments, and control of external equipment like robotic limbs. With approximately 30% of the global population affected by neural disorders, Inbrain's pioneering BCI tool aims to provide therapeutic benefits to these patients.

Advantage

Graphene overcomes traditional BCI limitations

Inbrain's CEO, Carolina Aguilar, pointed out a problem with traditional BCIs made of metal. These metals undergo "Faraday reactions" which distort the electrical signals and complicate the transmission of information back to the brain. Inbrain's new graphene technology circumvents this issue. The chip is fabricated on a wafer using standard semiconductor techniques and is kept ultra-thin at 10 micrometers, embedded with tiny graphene features that enable high-resolution brain signal reading and stimulation.

Human trial

First human test to take place in Manchester

The first human trial will be conducted at the University of Manchester during brain tumor surgery. The chip will assist surgeons in identifying cancerous tissue, enabling them to excise the tumor while preserving healthy brain areas crucial for speech and cognition. "The chip is positioned during the tumor resection so that it can read, at a very high resolution, the signals that tell the surgeon where there is a tumor and where there is not a tumor," Aguilar explained.

Parkinson's application

Graphene chip's potential in Parkinson's treatment

Inbrain's chip could be used to treat Parkinson's disease in the future. The chip will be upgraded to function in the part of the brain that controls movement, known as the nigrostriatal pathway. It will interpret brain signals for steps like raising an arm and detect signs of Parkinson's, such as stiffness, shaking, and problems with walking. By identifying these indicators, clinicians can fine-tune treatment strategies and optimize their efficacy for each patient.