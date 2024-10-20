Fake Apple products worth ₹1.3 crore seized in Ireland
Irish authorities have managed to bust a major counterfeit operation in County Mayo, seizing over 800 fake Apple devices and accessories. The haul, which included fake AirPods and other iPhone accessories, was estimated to be worth around $173,904 (₹1.3 crore). The seizure happened over two days last week, during raids on businesses in Castlebar, Westport, Ballinrobe, and Claremorris.
Multi-agency operation led to seizure
The successful operation was a joint effort of several agencies. The local police crime unit, which oversees the counties of Mayo, Roscommon, and Longford, led the initiative. Other participating bodies included the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation Revenue, the Workplace Relations Commission, and the Social Welfare Special Investigations Unit.
Counterfeit products cost EU economy billions annually
A police spokesperson emphasized the huge economic impact of intellectual property crimes such as these counterfeit operations. Such activities are estimated to cost the European Union's economy over €85 billion (₹7.3 lakh crore) every year. Despite the successful seizure, no arrests have been made so far in connection with this case. The investigation is still ongoing.
Counterfeit Apple products: A global issue
Notably, the problem of counterfeit Apple products isn't limited to Ireland. In May, fake goods worth $750,000 (₹5.6 crore) were seized in Northern Ireland. In July, Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch raided two shops selling fake Apple products and substandard cables from various brands. The haul included fake AirPods Pro and USB-C to Lightning cables, worth over ₹14 lakh.